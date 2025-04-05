Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

New York, MINA – A video released on Saturday, April 5, 2025, by The New York Times has revealed deliberate misinformation by the Israeli military regarding the killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics in southern Gaza on March 23, Anadolu Agency reported.

The mobile phone footage contradicts Israel’s official explanation for why its forces targeted an ambulance convoy and fire trucks, resulting in the deaths of 15 Palestinian paramedics.

In its initial statement, and following international outcry, the Israeli military claimed that the vehicles were advancing “suspiciously” towards its forces “without headlights, emergency signals, or prior coordination.”

The military further asserted that nine members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were among those killed in the attack.

Also Read: Microsoft Employees Protest AI Use by Israeli Military During 50th Anniversary Celebration

However, footage cited by Anadolu disputes Israel’s claims and provides new evidence that the ambulances involved in the attack were clearly marked and had their emergency lights activated.

The video was recorded by one of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) medics who perished in the attack. His body was among the 15 paramedics found buried in a mass grave in Gaza.

PRCS has presented the video evidence to the United Nations Security Council. The footage shows marked ambulances stopped at the roadside with flashing emergency lights. At least two emergency responders, wearing reflective uniforms, are seen stepping out of the vehicles.

The video captures shattered windshields and gunfire lasting several minutes, during which the person filming can be heard praying before being fatally shot. The footage was retrieved from his mobile phone after his body was discovered in a shallow grave a week after the incident. The remains of eight paramedics, six Gaza Civil Defense workers, and a UN employee were found buried alongside their destroyed vehicles.

Also Read: Qatar Condemns Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School and Medical Warehouse

It took days for international organizations to negotiate safe access to the site.

Despite Israel’s claims that the attack targeted militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, it has provided no evidence or further explanation of any threat posed by the paramedics.

Paramedic Munther Abed stated: “Day and night, the lights were on—both external and internal. Everything indicated that these were Palestine Red Crescent ambulances. The lights were flashing until the vehicle was directly hit.”

He denied any connection to militant groups: “All crew members were civilians. We are not part of any armed group. Our sole mission is to provide ambulance services and save lives. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Also Read: Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

Speaking at the United Nations, PRCS President Dr. Younis Al-Khatib referenced the video, saying: “I heard the voice of one of our team members before he was shot. His last words were, ‘Forgive me, mother. I only wanted to help people. I wanted to save lives.’ It is heartbreaking.”

Dr. Al-Khatib called for “accountability” and “an independent, thorough investigation” into what he described as “a heinous crime.”

The Israeli military has not commented on the newly released footage.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has confirmed the discovery of 14 bodies following the Israeli attack. The victims included eight PRCS workers, five Civil Defense personnel, and one UN staff member.

Also Read: UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

This revelation comes just days after the Gaza Civil Defense reported locating the remains of another team member killed by Israeli forces, bringing the total death toll from the attack to 15.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of more than 50,600 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hungary’s Withdrawal from ICC Condemned by Amnesty International