Uzbekistan-Afghanistan Discuss Joint Railroad Project

Tashkent, MINA – President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan led by Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar and Head of Presidential Administration Mohammad Shaker Kargar on Tuesday.

The latest issues regarding the further enhancement of cooperation in various fields between the two countries were discussed at the meeting, including discussing the Trans-Afghanistan railway project connecting the two countries.

The rail line will connect Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan and then the Central Asian countries.

The President of Uzbekistan stressed the importance of maintaining the dynamics of the current development of bilateral relations and the practical implementation of the previously reached agreements.

“We are talking about creating favorable conditions for increasing trade turnover and reaching a level of at least $ 2 billion in the coming years, strengthening cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture and logistics, and implementing important programs in health care, education and culture, ” said Mirziyoyev.

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said the Afghan delegation sincerely thanked the Uzbekistan leader for his warm welcome. He also conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

They also expressed deep gratitude for the firm efforts of the Uzbekustan side which aim to ensure a peaceful life and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

A fruitful outcome of the trilateral working group’s first meeting on the Trans-Afghanistan Railway Construction Project, which was held on Tuesday in Tashkent with the participation of heads of leading international financial institutions.

At the meeting, the parties noted the importance of early preparation and starting from the practical implementation of this project, the active involvement of foreign partners and potential investors, based on the roadmap adopted.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar said the rail project, which will connect Mazar-e-Sharif to Peshawar via Kabul, was very important for Afghanistan because the project would further boost Afghanistan’s economic growth.

The project is a milestone in trade, transit and regional cooperation between the three countries, where this joint project between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan will enhance and further enhance regional connectivity and trade relations.

“Trade and transit provide common ground for growth and fulfill shared aspirations to” connect Central and South Asia via Afghanistan, “said Atmar.

A proposed 573 km rail line will connect the Uzbek capital Tashkent via the Afghan capital Kabul with the northern city of Peshawar. The three countries signed a joint request last month seeking a loan worth $ 4.8 billion from international financial institutions for the Trans-Afghanistan rail project. (T/RE1)

