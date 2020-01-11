US-Iran Conflict, Indonesia Opens Crisis Center for Its Citizens

Jakarta, MINA – The conflict between Iran and the United States (US) in the past week has been heating up after the assassination of Iran’s Top General, Qasem Soleimani. To protect Indonesian citizens (WNI) in Iran and its surroundings, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated the crisis center.

“We also issue an appeal to Indonesian citizens if at any time need help, do not hesitate to contact the existing hotline. We have also activated the crisis center,” said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta on Thursday, thus quoted from Liputan6.com on Friday (10/1).

The crisis center, she explained was an anticipatory step for Indonesian citizens in Iran. From the data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are around 400 Indonesian citizens in Iran.

“In the sense, it is likely that many of our citizens did not report when they were there and so we anticipate that the number will be more than 400, while there are around 800 in Iraq,” Retno said.

Retno also appealed to citizens who are in conflict areas to continue to be vigilant. They were also asked to follow information from local authorities, especially those related to the development of situation and security in each country.

“And we ask our citizens to immediately contact the Indonesian Embassy, ​​Consulate General if need help,” she ordered.

In the release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also included a hotline for Indonesian representatives in Middle Eastern countries.

“It is not only in Tehran, in Baghdad, but also in the surrounding areas, just in the case of Indonesian citizens we need help. Because once again we are sure if we talk about the region, then the number of Indonesian citizens will be more than 1 million,” she explained.

“And at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself, the crisis center has been activated and there is a telephone number that we entered in the release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning,” Retno concluded. (T/Sj)

