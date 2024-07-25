US Congresswoman Calls for Arrest Netanyahu

Washington, MINA – A US Congresswoman slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation to deliver a speech to Congress, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress,” Rashida Tlaib said in a statement on Tuesday as reported by Palestine Chronicle.

“He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court,” he added.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington late Monday to address a joint session of Congress.

The Israeli leader is also expected to meet US President, Joe Biden, at the White House on Thursday and is scheduled to have an audience Friday with Republican presidential candidate and former President, Donald Trump, at his residence in Florida.

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American lawmaker from the state of Michigan, said the US has provided more than $141 billion in weapons to Israel to “fund the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians” since 1948, including $17.9 billion since October.

Stressing that Netanyahu’s “apartheid regime” has already killed more than 39,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, he said: “Yet my colleagues and the Biden Administration continue to approve more funding and send more weapons.”

“Make no mistake: this event is a celebration of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. “It is a sad day for our democracy when my colleagues will smile for a photo op with a man who is actively committing genocide,” she added.

It is “hypocritical” to claim to be concerned about the massive death toll of innocent civilians, and then turn around and welcome the person responsible for “these war crimes” to the Capitol, said the Democratic lawmaker.

“Their silence is betrayal, and history will remember them accordingly. Our government must stop supporting and funding this genocide now,” she added.

Several lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, are expected to skip Netanyahu’s address.

Thousands plan to protest Netanyahu’s visit this week in demonstrations demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)