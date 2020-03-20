UNWRA Appoints Philippe Lazzarini as New Commissioner General

Jerusalem, MINA – The UN Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced in a press release Thursday that it had appointed Philippe Lazzarini from Switzerland as the new Commissioner General.

The decision was taken after communicating with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Agency Advisory Commission, thus quoted from Wafa News Agency on Friday, March 20.

Lazzarini replaces Pierre Krahenbuhl, who previously resigned in November 2019.

Lazzarini has more than 30 years of experience in handling humanitarian assistance and international coordination in conflict and post-conflict areas, including in Gaza and East Jerusalem.

His role has been recognized by various institutions, such as the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the private sector.

He joined the United Nations in 2003 and has served organizations in various capacities. His last position was Deputy Special Coordinator, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon at the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)