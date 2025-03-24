SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNRWA Chief Warns of Imminent Hunger Crisis in Gaza Due to Israeli Blockade

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), has issued a dire warning regarding the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, Palinfo reported.

He stated that the ongoing Israeli ban on the entry of essential supplies into Gaza is pushing the enclave closer to a severe hunger crisis.

“It’s been three weeks since the Israeli authorities banned the entry of supplies to Gaza,” Lazzarini said in a statement on Sunday. “No food, no medicines, no water, no fuel. A tight siege longer than what was in place in the first phase of the war.”

Since March 4, Israel has blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza following the expiration of the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Also Read: Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

Lazzarini emphasized that the people of Gaza depend on imports via Israel for their basic survival needs. He warned that every day without aid means more children going to bed hungry, more diseases spreading, and increasing deprivation.

“Banning aid is a collective punishment on Gaza,” Lazzarini stated, noting that the vast majority of Gaza’s population consists of women, children, and ordinary men.

He called for the immediate lifting of the Israeli siege, the release of all hostages, and unhindered access to both humanitarian aid and commercial supplies.

In addition to the blockade, the Israeli military launched a surprise attack on Gaza earlier this week, killing over 700 Palestinians and injuring more than 1,200.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Targets Nasser Medical Complex, Dozens Killed in Gaza

This attack also shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. Since October 2023, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and over 113,000 have been injured as a result of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Thousands of Palestinians Flee Rafah as Israeli Forces Open

Tagceasefire Gaza Gaza siege humanitarian aid Hunger Crisis Israeli blockade Israeli military attack Palestinian refugees Philippe Lazzarini UNRWA

