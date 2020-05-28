UNSC Summit: Indonesia Calls for Armistice During Pandemic

New York, MINA – In a high-level open meeting of the UN Security Council, Indonesia called for a ceasefire in all conflict zones during coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

“The UN Security Council has a moral obligation to protect civilians during armed conflict during the pandemic,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict, which was conducted via video teleconference on Wednesday.

Retno made a firm statement following the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic did not stop armed conflict in various parts of the world. Existing data even shows the opposite, where conflicts are increasing.

“The Covid-19 pandemic adds to the suffering of the population in conflict areas and makes it even more difficult for us to protect civilians,” said the First Indonesian Foreign Minister for Women.

In his statement before the members of the UN Security Council, the Indonesian Foreign Minister stressed three important things that need to be done now to answer the challenge of protecting civilians in armed conflict in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, the importance of the implementation of the humanitarian pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second, ensuring adherence to international humanitarian law. The Palestinian conflict is a concrete example where humanitarian law is needed.

“Palestine is not only facing the COVID-19 pandemic, but also has to face the annexation that is still ongoing. Therefore, the international community must prevent further annexation of Palestine,” stressed the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

Third, women’s empowerment is an important element in the protection of civilians.

The UN Security Council High Level Meeting on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict is an annual meeting this year led by Estonia, as President of the UNSC in May 2020.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister chaired a similar meeting in the previous year, when Indonesia became President of the UNSC in May 2019. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)