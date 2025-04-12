Thousands of Israeli Military and Academic Sign Petition Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israeli military personnel and academic professionals have joined a growing petition calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the release of hostages, according to Israeli media reports on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The petition has garnered support from over 2,000 Israeli academics, 100 military doctors, and hundreds of reservists.

Israeli Army Radio and Channels 12 and 13 reported that most of the signatories are currently serving in reserve duty, and additional medical professionals are expected to add their names in the coming days.

The petition, still in the process of being formally published, reflects increasing domestic pressure on the Israeli government to shift its approach toward the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

This appeal follows a series of similar actions in recent weeks, including a petition by approximately 1,000 Israeli Air Force reservists, 150 Israeli Navy officers, and dozens of Armored Corps personnel, all demanding a ceasefire and the return of Israeli hostages.

According to Israeli estimates, 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with at least 22 believed to be alive. Their release was anticipated in the second phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which required a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. However, Israel resumed its offensive operations, effectively ending the January ceasefire.

Since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of over 50,800 Palestinians and widespread destruction across Gaza. []

