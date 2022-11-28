University of Indonesia Holds “Festival Timur Tengah” 2022

Depok, MINA – The West Asian Family Association (IKABA) as the Student Association of the Department of Arabic Literature, Faculty of Humanities, University of Indonesia (FIB UI) is holding the “Festival Timur Tengah” 2022.

This event Will be lasted for four days, Monday-Thursday, November 28 – December 1 2022, at the Auditorium of Building 4 FIB UI Depok, carried the theme “Remembering Arab History for a Better Future.”

The festival was officially opened by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Indonesia and Asean, Y.M. Abdulla Salem Al-Dhaheri with Deputy Dean for Education, Research and Student Affairs Dr. Untung Yuwono represents the Dean of FIB UI and Head of the FIB UI Arabic Study Program Bastian Zulyeno, Ph.D. in Auditorium Building 4 FIB UI Depok on Monday.

Ambassador Abdulla Salem Al-Dhaheri conveyed in his opening speech, his highest gratitude and appreciation to the lecturers, committee, and all parties who support and contribute to the success of this FTT agenda.

“This activity can realize the spirit of cultural cooperation between the UAE Embassy in Jakarta and the University of Indonesia,” said Ambassador Al-Dhaheri.

He stated that the UAE Embassy is fully prepared to cooperate with the University of Indonesia and other educational institutions in order to enhance cultural and educational cooperation to serve two friendly nations.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Expatriate Attaché of the Republic of Yemen Embassy for Indonesia Khalid bin Saad, Director of the Middle East Directorate General for Asia Pacific and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih, Special Staff to the Chancellor for Industrial Cooperation and Education at the University of Indonesia Muhammad Luthfi Zuhdi, Advisor to OIC Youth Indonesia & Lecturer in Studies SKSG UI National Resilience Muhammad Syaroni Rofii, Ph.D, and Head of Coverage for the MINA News Agency as well as Deputy Secretary General of the Indonesian Muslim Journalist Brotherhood (PJMI) Rana Setiawan.

It was also attended by representatives from IKABA, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FIB UI students, FFT 2022 student contest participants and students from various schools and campuses in Indonesia, as well as other invited guests.

Project Officer of the 2022 Middle East Festival Nauval Baharmus explained, FFT is a forum for remembering Arab history as well as introducing Middle Eastern culture through a series of scientific competitions, seminars, exhibitions and parades.

The Middle East Festival is also a forum for discussing the culture and history of Arab countries between students and other academic figures.

He also said that the 2022 Middle East Festival aspires to become the main promoter of Middle Eastern culture for university students in Indonesia, as well as to inspire Indonesian youth to be more involved with issues in the Middle East and the Arab World.

“This event is very important for us to provide substantive experiences for the participants, as well as invitations from various parties, especially in making Arabic a world language,” he said.

Festival Timur Tengah Festival (FTT) is an annual national level cultural festival held by IKABA since 2009.

FTT always makes the Middle East as its icon in presenting a brief overview of art, culture and diverse and interesting sociocultural society of the Middle East.

FTT 2022 also features various interesting events, including Arabic Debate competitions, Soloists, Arabic news reading contests, Taqdimul qishoh, Dubbing, and also a Bazaar.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 FFT was enlivened by a stunning performance by an Arab soloist and poetry readings in four languages ​​(Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, and Turkiye) by FIB UI students.(T/RE1/R1)

