UN Security Council Adopts A Resolution About Afghanistan

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Monday (Aug 30) requiring the Taliban to honor their commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan.

The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain and France, was passed with 13 votes in favor and no objections. China and Russia abstained. Arab News reported.

The resolution says the council expects the Taliban to allow a “safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals.”

It refers to statement by the Taliban in which said Afghans would be able to travel abroad, and leave Afghanistan any time they want to, including by any border crossing, both air and land.

The Security Council “expects that the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments,” the resolution says.

The text calls for the Taliban to allow for “full, safe, and unhindered access” for the United Nations and other agencies to provide humanitarian assistance.

The resolution comes as international efforts to airlift foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans out of the country come to an end after the Taliban swept back into power on Aug. 15, with the US withdrawing from the country after 20 years. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)