UN: Millions of Somalia Hit by Severe Drought

New York, MINA – The United Nations office for humanitarian action has launched a 2022 humanitarian response plan for Somalia, where millions of people are currently facing a severe drought.

“Timely and early funding is critical in saving lives right now,” the United Nations said on Twitter as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

The humanitarian response targets $1.5 billion to help the 5.5 million people in Somalia in need.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Somalia, the figure includes 3.2 million women and girls, 3.5 million children, 8,000 people with disabilities and 2,000 elderly people.

Some areas of Somalia are experiencing their worst drought in four decades, according to Oxfam International, a global civil society organization (NGO).

Somalia declared a humanitarian emergency due to a drought in November and called for urgent humanitarian assistance.

More than 2 million people in 66 districts are in dire need of life-saving water, sanitation and hygiene services immediately over the next six months.

Among those most at risk are the 1.7 million children and women who have only limited water resources.

According to the NGO, the worst affected areas include Gedo, Bay, Bakol, Jubba Bawah, Galgadud, Mudug and parts of Bari, Nugaal, Sool, Sanaag, Togdheer, and Hiraan.

Somalia is facing a failed rainy season for the third time in a row for the first time in more than 30 years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)