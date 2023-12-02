After Three Decades, UNSC Lifts Somalia Arms Embargo

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously voted to lift the final restrictions on weapons deliveries to Somalia’s government and its security forces, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Security Council first imposed a general and complete arms embargo on Somalia in 1992 as a reaction to the then-conflict and deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country.

Abukar Dahir Osman, Somalia’s UN envoy, said the lifting of the arms embargo enables Somalia to confront security threats, including those posed by al-Shabaab.

“It also allows us to bolster the capacity of the Somali security forces by accessing lethal arms and equipment to adequately safeguard our citizens and our nation,” he said, voicing commitment to further strengthen Somalia’s weapons and ammunition management and to maximize utilization of resources to uphold peace within the borders. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)