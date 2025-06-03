SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

6 Views

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Madrid, MINA – Spain’s Defense Ministry has canceled a €285 million ($310 million) arms contract with Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, as part of a broader policy to eliminate Madrid’s military and technological dependency on Israel over its war in Gaza, Palestine chronicle reported.

The contract, authorized on October 3, 2023, just days before Israel began its military campaign would have supplied 168 Spike LR2 anti-tank missile systems to the Spanish Army and Marine Corps. According to Anadolu, the order included 1,680 missiles and full logistical support.

Defense Ministry sources confirmed to Spanish news agency EFE that the government has now suspended the license of Rafael, effectively terminating the deal. Officials told Al-Jazeera that a broader plan is underway to sever technological and security ties with Israel, amid growing public and political pressure over Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

As a replacement, Spain is now considering the US-made FGM-148F Javelin missile system, developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Also Read: Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

The decision marks a significant shift in policy. Although Spain initially justified the purchase based on the obsolescence of its current missile systems and Rafael’s technical qualifications, the ministry has since reversed its stance due to ethical and geopolitical concerns.

The Spike LR2 missile, regarded as one of the world’s most advanced anti-tank weapons, has reportedly been used in Israel’s offensive in Gaza, further fueling controversy.

Just six weeks ago, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also ordered the cancellation of a separate deal worth over €15 million for Israeli-made ammunition.

Last week, Secretary of State for Defense Amparo Valcarce announced that Spain was developing “disconnection plans” to ensure future defense procurement would not rely on Israeli technology. While no active arms sales currently exist, she acknowledged that some projects are still in transition.

Also Read: France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

Since March 18, when Israel reneged on a ceasefire agreement, it has carried out a relentless aerial campaign across Gaza, killing and injuring thousands. Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 124,000 injured, and at least 14,000 remain missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Experts Urge Protection for Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition

TagAmparo Valcarce arms embargo Gaza blockade Gaza war genocide in Gaza humanitarian crisis Israel war crimes Javelin missile Lockheed Martin military ties with Israel Netanyahu ICC warrant Pedro Sanchez Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Raytheon Spain missile deal Spanish Army Spanish Defense Ministry Spike LR2 cancellation technological separation US Sanctions against ICC 'Betray' International Justice system

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • 9 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Rafah as Aid Distribution Turns Deadly

  • 10 hours ago
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

  • 10 hours ago
International

UN Experts Urge Protection for Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least 26 Palestinians in Fresh Gaza Assaults

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:21 WIB
Load More
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 10:53 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Deploys Over 40,000 Security Personnel in Mecca for Hajj 2025

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:33 WIB
Indonesia

30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us