Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

Madrid, MINA – Spain’s Defense Ministry has canceled a €285 million ($310 million) arms contract with Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, as part of a broader policy to eliminate Madrid’s military and technological dependency on Israel over its war in Gaza, Palestine chronicle reported.

The contract, authorized on October 3, 2023, just days before Israel began its military campaign would have supplied 168 Spike LR2 anti-tank missile systems to the Spanish Army and Marine Corps. According to Anadolu, the order included 1,680 missiles and full logistical support.

Defense Ministry sources confirmed to Spanish news agency EFE that the government has now suspended the license of Rafael, effectively terminating the deal. Officials told Al-Jazeera that a broader plan is underway to sever technological and security ties with Israel, amid growing public and political pressure over Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

As a replacement, Spain is now considering the US-made FGM-148F Javelin missile system, developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

The decision marks a significant shift in policy. Although Spain initially justified the purchase based on the obsolescence of its current missile systems and Rafael’s technical qualifications, the ministry has since reversed its stance due to ethical and geopolitical concerns.

The Spike LR2 missile, regarded as one of the world’s most advanced anti-tank weapons, has reportedly been used in Israel’s offensive in Gaza, further fueling controversy.

Just six weeks ago, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also ordered the cancellation of a separate deal worth over €15 million for Israeli-made ammunition.

Last week, Secretary of State for Defense Amparo Valcarce announced that Spain was developing “disconnection plans” to ensure future defense procurement would not rely on Israeli technology. While no active arms sales currently exist, she acknowledged that some projects are still in transition.

Since March 18, when Israel reneged on a ceasefire agreement, it has carried out a relentless aerial campaign across Gaza, killing and injuring thousands. Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 124,000 injured, and at least 14,000 remain missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

