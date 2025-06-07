Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza reported on Friday that at least 110 Palestinians have been killed in recent days by Israeli gunfire while attempting to access food and humanitarian assistance at US-backed aid distribution centers in the Gaza Strip,. Palestine Information Center reported.

According to the GMO, since May 27, a total of 583 people have been injured and nine remain missing following Israeli attacks on those seeking help from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-supported relief initiative.

Detailed casualty figures released by the GMO show a series of deadly incidents:

May 27 : Three killed, 46 injured, seven missing in Rafah

: Three killed, 46 injured, seven missing in Rafah May 28 : 10 killed, 62 injured in Rafah

: 10 killed, 62 injured in Rafah June 1 : 35 killed, 200 injured in Rafah; one killed, 32 injured, two missing at Wadi Gaza Bridge

: 35 killed, 200 injured in Rafah; one killed, 32 injured, two missing at Wadi Gaza Bridge June 2 : 26 killed, 92 injured in Rafah

: 26 killed, 92 injured in Rafah June 3 : 27 killed, 90 injured in Rafah

: 27 killed, 90 injured in Rafah June 6: Eight killed, 61 injured in Rafah

Noah Sylvia, a research analyst at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), described the situation as part of a broader Israeli strategy to dismantle all aspects of life in Gaza. Writing on the RUSI website, Sylvia stated that Israel’s starvation policy should be seen as a continuation of efforts to destroy Gaza’s infrastructure and civilian life.

“Unless the international community takes meaningful action against Israel,” he warned, “there is no reason to expect that either this violence or the starvation of two million people will end.” He called for immediate suspension of arms sales and military aid to Israel, the imposition of sanctions, and support for international legal investigations into the ongoing atrocities. []

