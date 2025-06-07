SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 minutes ago

9 minutes ago

1 Views

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza reported on Friday that at least 110 Palestinians have been killed in recent days by Israeli gunfire while attempting to access food and humanitarian assistance at US-backed aid distribution centers in the Gaza Strip,. Palestine Information Center reported.

According to the GMO, since May 27, a total of 583 people have been injured and nine remain missing following Israeli attacks on those seeking help from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-supported relief initiative.

Detailed casualty figures released by the GMO show a series of deadly incidents:

  • May 27: Three killed, 46 injured, seven missing in Rafah
  • May 28: 10 killed, 62 injured in Rafah
  • June 1: 35 killed, 200 injured in Rafah; one killed, 32 injured, two missing at Wadi Gaza Bridge
  • June 2: 26 killed, 92 injured in Rafah
  • June 3: 27 killed, 90 injured in Rafah
  • June 6: Eight killed, 61 injured in Rafah

Noah Sylvia, a research analyst at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), described the situation as part of a broader Israeli strategy to dismantle all aspects of life in Gaza. Writing on the RUSI website, Sylvia stated that Israel’s starvation policy should be seen as a continuation of efforts to destroy Gaza’s infrastructure and civilian life.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

“Unless the international community takes meaningful action against Israel,” he warned, “there is no reason to expect that either this violence or the starvation of two million people will end.” He called for immediate suspension of arms sales and military aid to Israel, the imposition of sanctions, and support for international legal investigations into the ongoing atrocities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Warns of Greater Israeli Losses as Fighting Intensifies Across Gaza

Tagaid distribution arms embargo civilian casualties food insecurity Gaza Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Gaza Strip global justice humanitarian crisis international response Israeli military. Israeli Policy Middle East conflict missing persons Noah Sylvia Rafah attacks Royal United Services Institute sanctions starvation in Gaza war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

  • 9 minutes ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Warns of Greater Israeli Losses as Fighting Intensifies Across Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Mounting Technical Failures Undermine Israeli Army Amid Ongoing Gaza Offensive

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Palestine

Palestinians Fighters Kill Five Israeli Soldiers During Clashes in Gaza

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Pray at Al-Aqsa on Eid Despite Israeli Restrictions and War in Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Rafah as Aid Distribution Turns Deadly

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:18 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us