SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US, Israel Target East Africa to ‘Resettle’ Gaza Residents

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)

Beirut, MINA – The United States and minanews.net/tag/israel/">Israel have been in discussions with officials from three East African governments about the possibility of using their territories to “resettle” Palestinian residents of Gaza.

According to minanews.net/tag/al-mayadeen/">Al Mayadeen on Friday, talks have reportedly been held with Sudan, Somalia, and the self-declared independent region of Somaliland, highlighting the US and minanews.net/tag/israel/">Israel’s push to advance former President minanews.net/tag/donald-trump/">Donald Trump’s plan, which has faced widespread criticism.

However, Sudanese officials have stated that they reject the US efforts, while officials from Somalia and Somaliland told The Associated Press that they were “unaware of any contacts.”

This comes just a day after US President minanews.net/tag/donald-trump/">Donald Trump withdrew his proposal to ethnically cleanse Gaza, following a strong global backlash and increasing minanews.net/tag/diplomatic-pressure/">diplomatic pressure. []

Also Read: Nearly 100 Jewish Activists Arrested in New York Protesting Detention of Mahmoud Khalil

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl Mayadeen diplomatic pressure Donald Trump East Africa Gaza residents international criticism Israel Minanews Palestinian refugees resettling Somalia Somaliland Sudan US

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
International

US, Israel Target East Africa to ‘Resettle’ Gaza Residents

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tulkarem and Nur Shams Refugee Camps

  • 20 hours ago
Palestinian as a human Shield (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Officer Admits Army Uses Palestinians as Human Shields Six Times Daily in Gaza

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 07:33 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes Trump’s Retreat on Gaza Displacement Proposal

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 22:49 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
America

Thousands of Protesters in Chicago Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 08:27 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
Palestine

Germany Welcomes Palestinian-Egyptian Plan for Gaza Reconstruction

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill Five More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 21:48 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

About 100,000 Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 10:16 WIB
America

Jewish Activists Stage Sit-in at Trump Tower Demanding Release of Mahmoud Khalil

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 13:57 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us