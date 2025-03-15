US, Israel Target East Africa to ‘Resettle’ Gaza Residents

Beirut, MINA – The United States and minanews.net/tag/israel/">Israel have been in discussions with officials from three East African governments about the possibility of using their territories to “resettle” Palestinian residents of Gaza.

According to minanews.net/tag/al-mayadeen/">Al Mayadeen on Friday, talks have reportedly been held with Sudan, Somalia, and the self-declared independent region of Somaliland, highlighting the US and minanews.net/tag/israel/">Israel’s push to advance former President minanews.net/tag/donald-trump/">Donald Trump’s plan, which has faced widespread criticism.

However, Sudanese officials have stated that they reject the US efforts, while officials from Somalia and Somaliland told The Associated Press that they were “unaware of any contacts.”

This comes just a day after US President minanews.net/tag/donald-trump/">Donald Trump withdrew his proposal to ethnically cleanse Gaza, following a strong global backlash and increasing minanews.net/tag/diplomatic-pressure/">diplomatic pressure. []

