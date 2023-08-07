Indonesia Send 5,228 Kilograms of Assistance to Central Papua

Jakarta, MINA – Efforts to deal with drought and extreme cold weather in Central Papua continue to be carried out. On Sunday, Indonesian National Disaster Relief Agency (BNPB) sent logistical assistance and a total of 5,228 kilograms of equipment.

In detail, as much as 3,844 kilograms through Sinak Airport and 1,384 kilograms through Agandugume Airport.

The assistance sent through Sinak Airport included 380 basic food packages, 175 mattresses, 100 blankets, 7 units of generators and 60 units of rolled up tents.

While the assistance sent through Agandugume Airport was 135 basic food packages and 300 mattresses.

This logistical support will continue to be carried out during the drought emergency response period in Puncak Regency, Central Papua Province.

Not only that, BNPB also continues to monitor the distribution of logistics to residents who need it.

In addition, BNPB has also conducted initial identification of possible locations for the construction of logistics warehouses around the Agandugume Airport area.

This initial identification is carried out by BNPB together with BPBD and community representatives to be decided jointly.

Previously, the Coordinating Minister for PMK Muhadjir Effendy conveyed the plan to build a logistics warehouse when delivering aid through Sinak Airport on Thursday.

It is intended that the people of Puncak Regency has food reserves when extreme weather recurs in the future. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)