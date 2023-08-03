2500 Villages in Central Java are Vulnerable to Drought

Semarang, MINA – The Central Java Province Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) revealed that during this year’s dry season, there are 2,500 villages in Central Java that are prone to drought and seven of them are classified as highly vulnerable.

“There are 2,500 villages that are moderately prone to drought and seven villages are classified as highly prone,” said the Head of the Central Java BPBD Emergency Management Dikki Rulli Perkasa to the media in Semarang, Wednesday.

According to him, of the seven high-risk villages, six villages are in Boyolali Regency, namely Kedungmulyo Village, Wonoharjo Village, Ngaren Village, Kalimati Village, Sumbeng Village, and Cerme Village, while one more is in Demak Regency, namely Sukorejo Village.

“There are seven villages that are in high hazard and there are also 2,500 villages that are in moderate hazard. So here are the maps, the patterns that we’ve seen. If you look at the pictures, there are actually a lot of them on the north side, but there are also south sides, especially in the area called the west side of Central Java,” he said.

During this year’s dry season, the Central Java BPBD is wary of seven villages with a high level of drought vulnerability, requiring special handling.

It was revealed, the Central Java BPBD also noted that until early August 2023 there were 114 villages spread across 18 regencies/cities experiencing a clean water crisis affected by the dry season.

BPBD Central Java has distributed clean water assistance to several areas affected by the dry season in 2023.

“Until now, 709 tanks of clean water or the equivalent of 3.5 million liters of clean water have been delivered to villages affected by the drought,” said Dikki.

Central Java BPBD appealed to the public to immediately contact the relevant parties if there is a clean water crisis in their respective areas. “In this way it can be followed up immediately so that the impact does not spread,” he said.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that the El Nino phenomenon will hit Indonesia this year which will result in a prolonged dry season. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)