Tragic Cargo Plane Crash Near Mogadishu Claims Five Lives

Mogadishu, MINA – A tragic cargo plane crash occurred near Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday, claiming the lives of all five crew members aboard.

The incident took place around 5:43 PM local time in the Ceel Xabaalbow area, approximately 24 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu. The plane involved was a De Havilland Canada DHC-5D Buffalo with registration number 5Y-RBA, operated by Trident Aviation Ltd.

The aircraft was returning from Dhobley in the Lower Juba region after delivering supplies to the African Union forces, according to reports from Al-Jazeera. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

