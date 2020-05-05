An Aircraft Brings Medical Supplies Falls in Somalia, 6 Killed

Mogadishu, MINA – An aircraft carrying medical supplies to combat Coronavirus crashed in southern Somalia on Monday, resulting in six deaths.

At least six people are reported killed, including two Somali nationals and four foreigners. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, May 5.

“A cargo plane carrying medical supplies and other equipment belonging to an African Express airline with a capacity of 30 passengers crashed near Bardale,” in the Gulf region, government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo said on Twitter.

The local transportation minister confirmed the incident to local media, saying that his government had begun an investigation into the incident.

Local media reported that Ethiopian troops based in Bardale had dropped the plane, but there was no official confirmation of this. (T/RE1)

