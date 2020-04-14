Alibaba Sends Medical Assistance to Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Chinese giant e-commerce, Alibaba sent a number of medical assistance to Palestine in order stop the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry and Expatriates said the medical aid was flown in from China and landed at Al-Lydd Airport (Ben-Gurion), Israel on Monday, April 13.

“The Palestinian Civil Affairs Commission is arranging the taking of medical assistance sent at the request of the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki in coordination with the Palestinian Embassy in China,” a Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement said as quoted from Wafa News Agency on Tuesday.

The shopping platform established by Jack Ma and his partner in 1999 has also donated similar supplies to Israel using another aircraft.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem announced the total number of coronavirus positive patients until Monday increased to 310 people, while 58 were declared cured. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)