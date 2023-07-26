Select Language

Middle East

Saudi Arabia Condemns Suicide Bombing in Mogadishu

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned and denounced a terrorist attack targeting a military training academy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, Arab News reported.

At least 25 soldiers were killed and more than 40 wounded in the suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy on Monday.

The attack was claimed by Al-Qaida’s affiliate in East Africa, the Somalia-based Al-Shabab, which controls parts of rural Somalia and often targets high-profile areas of the capital.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Somalia. It also wished the wounded a speedy recovery.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

