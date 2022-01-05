UN: 40 Percent of Yemen’s Population Faces Food Crisis

New York, MINA – The United Nations Agency for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said nearly 40 percent or 16.2 million Yemenis face the problem of food shortages or inadequate food.

“Despite ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of hunger in Yemen, food insecurity continues to be a major challenge in the country,” OCHA said on Twitter as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

“Acute food insecurity is a reality for 16.2 million people in Yemen,” the statement added.

Yemen has been beset by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition aiming to restore Yemen’s government has only worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

According to UN estimates, nearly 80 percent or about 30 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)