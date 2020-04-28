UK MP: Fasting to Better Understand Islam

London, MINA – A British Member of Parliament decided to join the fasting during the first week of the holy month of Ramadan.

Paul Bristow, Conservative MP for Peterborough in Eastern England, announced his decision via video on Twitter.

“Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened worship. For the first week of Ramadan, I too, have decided to observe the fast. I am not Muslim,” Bristow said as quoted from MEMO.

Every day, Bristow has been recording vlogs sharing his fasting experience on his site and Twitter.

In the UK, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has published guidelines for Muslims on how to conduct themselves during Ramadan this year while the country remains under lockdown.

Across the UK, many mosques have been increasing their online programmes, already offering daily sermons or prayers sessions, with Imams working to continue to engage with their communities and help keep up morale during these trying times, MCB’s guidelines underlined.

Last week, also, UK influencers, celebs launched a campaign named as “RamadanAtHome” and called for Muslims to stay home this Ramadan.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)