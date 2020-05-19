Uber Medics Launches in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, MINA – Uber has announced the launch of Uber Medics in Saudi Arabia. The initiative will see the company provide health care workers with discounted trips as part of its continued support to communities in helping flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.

Health care workers across Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province will be able to benefit from 25 percent off their Uber trips to and from their workplaces, Arab News reported.

Uber Medics is designed to ensure that health care workers, who need to be mobile, have a reliable and safe way of getting around.

Uber hopes that this dedicated service will help give health care workers flexibility and reliability in their day-to-day travels.

Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia, said: “Leveraging and building on our global expertise locally, we will continue to do our utmost to help health care workers have access to reliable and affordable transportation at the touch of a button.”

The commitment comes as part of Uber’s global initiative to help health care workers and communities in need, supporting public authorities and cities as they work to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Uber has been working on a number of initiatives to combat the spread of the virus. Health care workers who want access to Uber Medics can register at http://t.uber.com/quboc.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)