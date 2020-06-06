UAE Step Toward Gradual Normalcy Restoration of COVID-19

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will allow transit flights to pass through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah international airports in the coming days as a positive step towards the gradual restoration of normalcy.

Abu Dhabi’s imposition of temporary entry and exit restrictions reflects efforts to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the country’s massive testing campaign is working, according to the Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants outside malls, hotel beaches, and museums, with capacity capped at 40 percent.

Dubai fully reopened its shopping malls on Wednesday, with all malls and private sector businesses permitted to operate at 100 percent capacity for the first time in more than two months.

The UAE also donates 10 million worth of PCR COVID-19 testing kits sufficient for 500,000 people to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to pers release from UAE Embassy in Jakarta, until Thursday June 4, there are totally 37, 018 COVID-19 positive cases, 19572 recovery, dan 273 die. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)