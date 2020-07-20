UAE Reopens Prayer Rooms in Malls, Towers as Coronavirus Measures Further Eased

Dubai, MINA – The UAE has reopened prayer rooms in malls and towers at 30 percent capacity starting July 20 as the country further eases measures earlier imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

Worshippers must maintain a physical distance of two meters, are neither allowed to gather before and after prayer, must also avoid shaking hands in all forms, sanitize their hands before entering the prayer rooms as well as have their masks worn at all times, state news agency WAM reported.

People are also required to recite the Quran via their personal electronic devices including their smartphones and must use a single-use prayer mat, which will be available in the prayer rooms, WAM added, quoting the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

According to Arab News, ablution areas will be disinfected after being used by each person while prayer rooms will also be sterilized following each prayer and closed until the next call for prayer.

The UAE, meanwhile confirmed 289 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 46,000 additional tests.

The country now has 56,711 infections to date.

One person also died from COVID-19 complications, raising the country’s death figure to 338, health officials said.

The number of recoveries rose to 48,917 after 469 patients were later tested negative from coronavirus.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)