UAE Reopen All Entry Points With Qatar on Saturday

Dubai, MINA – The United Arab Emirates will reopen all of its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar starting on Saturday, state news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, said the UAE will begin to end all measures taken against Qatar following the signing of the AlUla statement that includes the permanent solidarity agreement that will strengthen the unity and cohesion of the Gulf and Arab states.

According to Arab News, he also said the UAE will work to reopen all land, sea and air ports for incoming and outgoing movement.

The relevant authorities in the country have been instructed with these measures, which will be activated as of January 9, he added.

He further said that the UAE will work with Qatar to end all other issues through bilateral talks.

Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia announced a breakthrough in ending a bitter dispute between Gulf Arab states and Qatar at a summit on Tuesday, with its foreign minister saying Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)