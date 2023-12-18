Select Language

Latest
-284 min. agoShipping Firms Avoid Red Sea after Houthi Attacks
1 hours agoOpen the Role of Grassroot and the State in Empowering & Serving the Deaf and the Mute in National and International
2 hours agoIsraeli Yair Lapir Calls for Fresh Elections during Gaza Conflict
3 hours agoAt Least 92 Journalists Killed in Israeli Attacks since Oct. 7
3 hours agoTwo More Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Battles
Slideshow

Two More Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Battles

Tel Aviv, MINA – At least two more Israeli soldiers were killed in battles in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israeli army said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli army named two reserve soldiers who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as 26-year-old Master Sgt. Joseph Avner Doran and 24-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Shalev Zaltsman,” local daily Haaretz said, quoting an Israeli army spokesman.

It raised the Israeli army death toll in the ongoing conflict since October to over 450.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Also Read:  President Jokowi to Attend G20 Summit in Osaka

At least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have since been killed and 51,000 injured in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news