Israeli Soldiers Accused of Unprovoked Firing in Gaza While Celebrating Purim

Gaza, MINA – A disturbing video circulating on social media allegedly shows Israeli occupation soldiers in Gaza firing “without cause and without military orders” while celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim, according to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.

The footage, which was reported by Anadolu Agency on Saturday, depicts a battalion commander reading a passage from the Torah while wearing a clown hat. Moments later, soldiers from Battalion 7015 begin firing randomly.

The soldiers’ actions have raised serious concerns, with accusations of violating “rules of engagement and military discipline.”

Israeli military sources confirmed that the incident represents a “breakdown in military discipline” and a blatant disregard for the rules of engagement.

Also Read: Hamas Confirms Positive Engagement in Ceasefire Negotiations, Urges Israel to Fulfill Obligations

Following the viral spread of the video, military leadership has decided to remove several soldiers from their posts and pursue disciplinary measures.

This incident is just one of many to emerge since Israel’s military launched its assault on Gaza in October 2023.

In the past months, several videos have surfaced showing Israeli soldiers engaging in destructive acts, including demolishing buildings, mocking Palestinian properties, and vandalizing homes in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Nine Martyrs, Including Two Journalists, Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Gaza