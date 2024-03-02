Thousands of People Join Motorcycle Convoy for Solidarity with Palestine

Participants in the Al-Aqsa Love March expressed their concern for Palestine by riding motorbikes on the Cibubur alternative highway, Saturday 2 March (Photo: Abdullah MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of participants took part in the Al-Aqsa Love March in a motorcycle convoy from the Cibubur alternative transyogi street to the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi Bogor, West Java, to voice concern and solidarity with Palestine.

The Al-Aqsa Love March was initiated by the Palestinian Aqsa Working Group (AWG) to defend Palestinian independence and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is currently being occupied by Zionist Israel.

Al-Aqsa Love March Coordinator Akhirul Soleh in his oration at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Taman Wiladatika Cibubur on Saturday.

“Currently, the Palestinian people are still attacking Zionist Israel. With the Al-Aqsa Love March oration, we invite people to care about the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine,” said Soleh.

He was grateful and appreciated the participants for being able to attend and having a sense of concern for the Palestinian people.

“With the Al-Aqsa Love March, we can help the Palestinian people to make a splash in the international world,” he stressed.

He hopes that Muslims will be motivated to carry out the Al-Aqsa love march.

The founder of the Al-Aqsa Love March, Ustaz Amin Nuroni, said that he was preparing a generation for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine with education.

“This positive activity makes Muslims aware of the movement in congregation for the liberation of Palestine,” he stressed.

Previously, it was held at Muhajirun Lampung, the Al-Aqsa Love Parade convoy received enthusiasm from the community at a distance of 100 KM.

There were 300 participants taking part in the convoy, 25 mini buses, 4 buses and 70 motorbikes.

The Al-Aqsa Love Parade convoy was part of the Sya’ban and Tabligh Akbar 1445H festivals at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)