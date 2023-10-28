Thousands of Indonesians in Front of US Embassy Jakarta Demands Stop Genocide in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Coalition to Defend Baitul Maqdis (KIBBM) held an action to defend Palestine in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Saturday.

The action entitled “Indonesian Youth Pledge of Peace against the Massacre in Palestine” was attended by tens of thousands of participants from various Islamic organizations.

The leader of the peaceful demonstration to defend Palestine, Ustaz Bachtiar Nasir, said that the focus of today’s mass action is to urge an end to the genocide in Palestine.

“The most important demand is an end to the humanitarian genocide taking place in Palestine. Likewise, there are special demands that the international world immediately move,” said Ustaz Bachtiar Nasir in front of the US Embassy, ​​Central Jakarta on Saturday morning.

Secretary General of the Central MUI, Buya Amirsyah Tambunan, said that the moment of the youth oath was a very important moment to awaken the values ​​of unity of the Indonesian nation and also unite the Islamic world for Palestine.

“We Indonesians do not want our brothers and sisters in Palestine to be tyrannized, massacred and genocided,” he stressed.

Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, Hidayat Nur Wahid, said that the struggle of Palestinian fighters was to inform the world that Palestine still exists. That Palestine must be liberated. As happened in Indonesia in 1949, namely the resistance of the Indonesian people to the Dutch to inform the world that Indonesia still existed.

“Israel’s occupation of Palestine tells the world that they always violate international law. In fact, what we are doing today is continuing what our nation’s fathers did. They carry out diplomacy and international outreach. “This is also what we have to do until Palestine is independent,” said Hidayat.

Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin expressed his gratitude to Gaza, to Palestine, and to the fighters who have guarded the Islamic faith. Not afraid of anything that the uncivilized Zionists have.

“We cannot calculate the number of people present now. From a rough calculation, God willing, there will be 1 million! We can fight the barbarity and brutality of Israel and its allies from here with narrative war. We also express our respect to the President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia who continue to firmly defend Palestine. “We hope that Indonesia will become a leader of Islamic countries and nations in the world to continue fighting for Palestine,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

