Thousands of Hajj Pilgrims Arrive at Mina Valley

Mecca, MINA – Thousands of pilgrims arrived at Mina Valley outside Mecca on Wednesday afternoon to begin their spiritual journey.

Tarwiyah Day (taking water) at 8 Dhu al-Hijjah marks the beginning of Hajj.

There is no great ritual, so pilgrims will spend their time praying, dhikr and resting until sunrise on Thursday, to continue wuquf at Arafat.

Mina is located about 7 km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. This area will be the site of the city with the most tents in the world, accommodating around 2.5 million pilgrims.

However, Hajj participation this year is limited to around 10,000 people to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Hajj authorities have installed Ka’bah barriers this year, and pilgrims will not be allowed to touch them, including kissing the forbidden Hajar Aswad, to limit the possibility of spreading infection.

All worshipers are also required to wear face masks and maintain physical distance.

They are given comfort equipment which includes pebbles that have been sterilized for jumrah throwing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)