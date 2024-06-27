Select Language

Middle East

Over 600 Preachers Available During Hajj Season 2024

Saudi Arabia’s minister of Hajj and Umrah said that the platform, Nusuk, offers more than 100 services that help enrich the experience of pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia, as part of the goals of Vision 2030. (SPA/File)

Jeddah, MINA – The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of Saudi Arabia revealed that more than 600 male and female preachers are providing guidance at holy sites during the 2024 Hajj season.

The sermons are delivered in several languages focusing on Islam and the values of moderation, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.

The hosts also provide over 1.4 million religious services for more than 2 million pilgrims and visitors.

There are also staff deployed to guide pilgrims on the day of Tashreeq in Mecca and at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, expressed gratitude to the preachers participating this year.

Also Read:  Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Announces the Success of This Year's Hajj Season

He added that pilgrims also benefit from free hotline channels provided by the Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

