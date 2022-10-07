Things That Cause Humans Go to Hell (By Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur)

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says in surah Al-A’raf [7] verse 179:

وَلَقَدْ ذَرَأْنَا لِجَهَنَّمَ كَثِيرًا مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ وَٱلْإِنسِ ۖ لَهُمْ قُلُوبٌ لَّا يَفْقَهُونَ بِهَا وَلَهُمْ أَعْيُنٌ لَّا يُبْصِرُونَ بِهَا وَلَهُمْ ءَاذَانٌ لَّا يَسْمَعُونَ بِهَآ ۚ أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ كَٱلْأَنْعَٰمِ بَلْ هُمْ أَضَلُّ ۚ أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْغَٰفِلُونَ (الاعراف [٧]: ١٧٩)

“And verily We made for (the contents of Hell) most of the jinn and humans, they have hearts, but they do not use to understand (the signs of Allah) and they have eyes (but) they do not use to see (signs of Allah’s power) and they have ears (but) they do not use to hear (the verses of Allah). They are like cattle, they are even more misguided. They are the negligent ones.”

Shaykh Abdurrahman bin Nasir As-Sa’di in his commentary explains the verse above, that humans go to hell because of their own deeds while living in the world.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala has bestowed various favors, including; healthy eyes, normal hearing, sane soul, but they are not used to contemplate His greatness, are not used to justify His teachings, carry out His shari’ah, even they deny these blessings and disobey His commandments.

They are called lower in rank than livestock, because they do not use their minds and hearts to obey. Why is it said to be lower than livestock? Because, the animal instinctively will always seek the good for itself and avoid harm, while those who do not use their mind and heart instead reject the goodness and truth that already exists. That’s why they become wretched people.

A person who carries out the commands of Allah Ta’ala, submits and obeys His rules, then he will become a servant whose rank is higher than all existing creatures. On the other hand, someone who commits immorality, disobeys and does not care about the rules of the Shari’a, then livestock is more noble than himself.

On one occasion, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam was asked about the causes of someone going to heaven and hell;

سُئِلَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ عَنْ أَكْثَرِ مَا يُدْخِلُ النَّاسَ الْجَنَّةَ فَقَالَ تَقْوَى اللَّهِ وَحُسْنُ الْخُلُقِ وَسُئِلَ عَنْ أَكْثَرِ مَا يُدْخِلُ النَّاسَ النَّارَ فَقَالَ الْفَمُ وَالْفَرْجُ (رواه الترمذى)

“The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) was once asked about the thing that will get a person into Paradise the most, then he replied, ‘Taqwa and noble character. Mouth and genitals.” (H.R. Al-Tirmidhi)

Imam al-Mubarakfuri explained, what is meant by the mouth in the hadith is the mouth that often hurts others and allows things that are forbidden or doubtful to enter into his stomach. While the genitals that lead to hell is adultery.

Then, how can humans be saved from the wrath of Allah Ta’ala, that is, free from the torment of hell fire?

Imam Nasiruddin Al-Amidi quotes Sayyidina Ali bin Abi Talib as follows:

إِنَّ مَنْ رَزَقَهُ اللَّهُ عَقْلًا قَوِيماً وَعَمَلًا مُسْتَقِيماً فَقَدْ ظَاهَرَ لَدَيْهِ النِّعْمَةَ وَأَعْظَمَ عَلَيْهِ الْمِنَّةَ

“Indeed, the person who is bestowed with a straight mind and good deeds istiqamah, then he has been given a great favor and gift.”

From these words we know how important sound mind, istiqomah in charity in preventing humans from immorality.

The Qur’an always reminds humans to use the mind that Allah Ta’ala has bestowed so that they are used to think, reflect and take lessons from every event and natural phenomenon encountered.

LWith that sense, it is hoped that faith will be stronger, faith will be more stable. The strength of faith is reflected in increasingly noble character, spreading benefits to fellow human beings, strengthening the unity of the people.

The pleasure of common sense must be grateful for by using it to think about things that bring safety and human welfare in this world and the hereafter. Safety and well-being are things that everyone desires.

Reason without religion is misguidance and religion without reason will be trapped in wrong understanding and bad behavior.

Imam Hasan al-Basri rahimahullah, when told about someone who is pious, he asks “How is his mind? Because a person’s religion will not be perfect, until his mind functions perfectly.”

Intellect encourages the birth of noble character, or vice versa, can prevent someone from doing good. Someone who has common sense, will be able to take lessons from every incident, especially those informed by the Qur’an.

The reason that is praised by the Quran is the mind that is able to understand the verses of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and the mind that is able to distinguish between truth and falsehood.

While the disbelievers do not use their minds properly so that they are blind, deaf and shut themselves off from the signs of Allah Ta’ala’s power. His mind is unable to understand the signs of His power. LThen in the afterlife they will realize, but their awareness is useless and they will regret it. s the word of Allah Ta’ala in Surah Q.S. Al-Hijr [15]: 2.

رُبَمَا يَوَدُّ الَّذِيْنَ كَفَرُوْا لَوْ كَانُوْا مُسْلِمِيْنَ(الحجر[١٥]: ٢)

“The disbelievers sometimes (in the hereafter) wish, if they were (in this world) to become Muslims.”

In closing the sermon, let us ask Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala to be given healthy senses, and a mind that is always contemplative and respectful of the greatness of His verses, so that with that mind, we can save ourselves, family and as many people as possible. from the torment of hellfire.

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala give strength and opportunity to all of us to continue to improve ourselves, and Allah Ta’ala forgives all the sins and mistakes we have made so far. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)