The Reason of the Arrival of Allah’s Help (By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur)

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

From the word of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in Q.S. Al Anfal [8]: verses 62-63,

وَإِنْ يُرِيْدُوْا أَنْ يَخْدَعُوْكَ فَإِنَّ حَسْبَكَ اللَّهُ ۚ هُوَ الَّذِي أَيَّدَكَ بِنَصْرِهٖ وَبِالْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ. (٦٢) وَأَلَّفَ بَيْنَ قُلُوْبِهِمْ ۚ لَوْ أَنْفَقْتَ مَا فِي الْأَرْضِ جَمِيْعًا مَّا أَلَّفْتَ بَيْنَ قُلُوْبِهِمْ وَلَٰكِنَّ اللّٰهَ أَلَّفَ بَيْنَهُمْ ۚ إِنَّهٗ عَزِيْزٌ حَكِيْمٌ (٦٣) (الأنفال [٨]: ٦٢ـــ٦٣)

“And if they intend to deceive you, then surely Allah is sufficient (to be your protector). It is He who strengthens you with His help and with (the support of) the believers. (62) He (Allah) unites their hearts (those who believe). Even if you spend all (wealth) that is on earth, surely you cannot unite their hearts, but Allah has united their hearts. Verily, He is Mighty, Most Wise.”

Shaykh Abdurrahman bin Nashir As-Sa’di in his commentary explains that the two verses above are a promise from Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala that He will definitely provide help and protection to believers.

Among the forms of Allah Ta’ala’s help and protection are fulfilling your needs, reassuring your hearts, and making you compact in unity, shoulder to shoulder, helping each other in defeating your enemies during the Badr war.

In fact, only Allah Ta’ala can unite the hearts of believers. Even if you spend all the wealth on earth, surely you will not be able to unite it, except by Allah’s permission and will alone.

Only Allah Ta’ala is able to turn the human heart. And, among the forms of His might is to unite human hearts, after previously being scattered and hostile.

Have faith, O Muslims, in fact victory belongs to Allah, and it will surely be given to His believing servants.

Therefore, as faithful servants, we must be sure and steady, without the slightest doubt that Allah’s help will surely come. As for the delay in Allah’s help, it is a form of test, to find out which of them is sincere and patient.

In the next verse, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala mentions, the favor bestowed on believers who will bring His help is ulfah (brotherhood) among them.

Shaykh Ahmad Mustafa Al-Maraghi in his commentary stated that the verse implies that Allah Ta’ala’s help can be obtained by various factors and the most important thing is love and unity.

While Shaykh Ar-Raghib Al-Asfihani defines the word ulfah by saying: إِجْتِمَاعٌ مَعَ التُّئَامِ “Gather in harmony.”

Textually, the verse above describes the brotherhood and harmony between the Aus tribe and the Khazraj tribe after they converted to Islam. During the Jahiliyah era, these two tribes were hit by deep enmity and hatred.

In Sahih Al-Bukhari and Muslim it is stated that when the Prophet ﷺ was in the presence of the Ansar friends who were dissatisfied with the distribution of the booty of Hunain war, he ﷺ said, “O people of the Ansar, didn’t I meet you in a lost state and then Allah gave directions to you through me; and you are in a state of poverty, then Allah provides sufficient for you through me; and you were divided, then Allah tamed your hearts through me.” Every time he said something, they replied, “We believe in Allah and His Messenger.”

Imam Zamakhsyari in his Tafsir Al-Kasysyaf as quoted by Prof. Dr. HAMKA in his Tafsir Al-Azhar writes: “The united hearts of those who were visited by the Messenger of Allah ﷺ is one of the amazing signs of Allah’s greatness. Because Arabs are known to be very tough in defending their ethnicity and nationality. Even in trivial matters, they do not want to give in. If you are offended a little, revenge immediately arises and it does not end before the revenge is redeemed. Arabs cannot unite, even between two people. But suddenly they united in following the Messenger of Allah ﷺ like an arrow that was launched right on target.”

This is because the Qur’an has guided and united their hearts so that a deep sense of brotherhood and affection arises.

So, with that feeling of affection, the hatred between them will vanish, because they are united by a feeling of love for Allah and for Allah alone. They would not be able to do so, if it were not for Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala who controls their hearts, who turns their hearts according to His will and will.

The verse also shows how high the value and price of brotherhood among Muslims is. Rasulullah ﷺ said in a hadith,

إِنَّ أَحَبَّكُمْ إِلَى اللهِ الَّذِيْنَ يَأْلِفُوْنَ أَوْ يُؤْلَفُوْنَ وَإِنَّ أَبْغَضَكُمْ إِلَى اللهِ الْمَشَّائُوْنَ بِالنَّمِيْمَةِ الْمُفَرِّقُوْنَ بَيْنَ الْإِخْوَانِ (رواه الطبراني)

“Surely among you the most loved by Allah are those who can adapt and follow their adjustments. Meanwhile, what Allah hates the most is the one who pits one against the other and divides one among brothers.” (H.R. At-Thabrani)

To foster and strengthen brotherhood, the following things can be done:

First, in socializing we must prioritize husnudzan (kindly think) to anyone, except when there are things that are really suspicious. Being prejudiced against others will foster love, harmony and unity in social life.

Second, speak good words, using language that is commonly used, easy to understand and not long-winded. Avoid expressions that connote swearing or cursing because this has the potential to hurt other people/parties.

Third, itsar, namely prioritizing other people in the public interest, rather than personal interests and not taking the rights of others.

Fourth, advise each other if there are people/parties who make mistakes and reprimand them wisely so that an atmosphere of sincerity is created between the advising and the advising.

Fifth, pray for fellow Muslims, both those who are still alive and those who have died. By asking Allah, the Supreme Being who controls and unites human hearts, may Allah open the hearts of Muslims to be able to establish brotherhood, unite, gather in Al-Jamaah with an imam who is obeyed, win Muslims over their enemies, and uphold justice on this earth.

May we all be able to understand the values ​​contained in the verse above and be able to practice them as fully as possible, in order to sincerely worship Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, Aamiin Ya Rabbal Alamin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)