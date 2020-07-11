Eight Keys to Become Generation Like the Prophet Yahya

Making the next generation who blessed by Allah or in the Quran said the “Rabbi Radhiyah” is the ideal of all parents of Muslims.

In the Quran Surah Maryam verses 12-15 are explained;

یَـٰیَحۡیَىٰ خُذِ ٱلۡكِتَـٰبَ بِقُوَّةࣲۖ وَءَاتَیۡنَـٰهُ ٱلۡحُكۡمَ صَبِیࣰّا ١٢. وَحَنَانࣰا مِّن لَّدُنَّا وَزَكَوٰةࣰۖ وَكَانَ تَقِیࣰّا ١٣. وَبَرَّۢا بِوَ ٰ⁠لِدَیۡهِ وَلَمۡ یَكُن جَبَّارًا عَصِیࣰّا ١٤. وَسَلَـٰمٌ عَلَیۡهِ یَوۡمَ وُلِدَ وَیَوۡمَ یَمُوتُ وَیَوۡمَ یُبۡعَثُ حَیࣰّا .١٥

Meaning: “(12) O Yahya! Take it (study) the Book (Torah) seriously. ” And We gave wisdom to him (Yahya) while he was still a child. (13) And (We made) compassion (to others) from Us and clean (from sin). And he was a righteous person. (14) And very devoted to his parents, and he is not an arrogant person (nor does he) an ungodly person. (15) And well-being for him on the day he was born, on the day he died, and on the day he was raised to life again. ” (Surah Maryam 12-15).

According to Imaamul Muslimin, KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur, MA., There are at least eight main keys to make the Rabbi Radhiyah generation.

The first key is to hold on to the Qu ran, because all the instructions are already contained in the Quran. Hold the Quran tightly and sincerely.

Second is to study earnestly, when someone learns seriously then God willing the results will be maximal and in accordance with the Quran. And vice versa if learning to play around then the results will not be good, and this can be a destroyer of the nation.

The third key is to have compassion for others and also a sense of four and sympathy. Loving each other will cause a sense of calm in if, and God will bless those who have compassion towards others.

The fourth is to maintain cleanliness, if in the Quran, it is called “Zakah”, then the beauty and comfort of a place is seen from its cleanliness. If it’s clean, you will feel comfortable.

The fifth is to be careful, do not carelessly put things, because the emergence of losses is caused by people who are not careful. The existence of people who like to take other people’s belongings is caused by people who are not careful in putting things.

The sixth is filial piety to both parents, and this is the main key to success, Ridha from parents is an important role for the success of the life of a science prosecutor.

Seventh, must not be arrogant (Lam Yakun Jabbaaron). So, the amount of knowledge one has, it shouldn’t be arrogant, in fact the more knowledge one has, the lower it is. Proverb says the knowledgeable person is like a rice tree, the more contained, the more It will bow.

Eighth is not breaking the rules. Wherever we study, there are rules, so obey them. There are no rules that are made with a bad purpose, certainly the rules made are for good.

The first generation who had the title Rabbi Radhiyah was the son of the Prophet Zakariya, the Prophet Yahya Alaihissalam.

The Prophet Zakariya was tested by Allah with a test not blessed with children after decades of marriage, Zakariya continued to pray to Allah until finally granted his prayer, a child was given when Zakariya was 120 years old.

The child was given the name Yahya by Allah, and he is the only human who given a direct name by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. (AT/RE1).

