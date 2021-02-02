The Power of Sick (By: Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur)

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala said:

كُلُّ نَفْسٍ ذَائِقَةُ الْمَوْتِ ۗ وَنَبْلُوكُمْ بِالشَّرِّ وَالْخَيْرِ فِتْنَةً ۖ وَإِلَيْنَا تُرْاَع٢١نَا

“Every soul must taste of death. We will try you with evil and with good, for ordeal (which is true). And only to Us you are returned. ” (Surah Al-Anbiya [21]: 35)

Ibn Jarir wrote in his commentary, the Companions of Ibn Abbas interpreted this verse with the statement: “We (Allah) will test you with difficulties and pleasures, health and disease, wealth and poverty, lawful and haram, obedience and immorality, guidance and error.”

Various kinds of diseases that afflict humans are essentially part of the trials given by Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala to His servants. Everyone must have felt pain. Many things are the cause, ranging from a weak immune system (immunity) to bacteria and viruses to accidents and disasters.

Sick conditions do make a person feel uncomfortable. Not a few complained about the pain they suffered. Pain sometimes makes some people give up and give up with the disease. They ask for mercy from others as if his illness was the worst he had suffered.

Medication is one of our efforts to recover from disease, as an endeavor as the Shari’a commands. However, healing does not only depend on medicine, but also our enthusiasm and willingness to heal. Therefore, moral support and enthusiasm for a quick recovery for people who are sick are important things to do.

In the view of Islam, humans do not need to feel sorry for themselves when they are sick, but it can be a material for tadabur (taking lessons). The pain that befalls a person is evidence of how weak a creature called human who is unable to control and save himself.

He needs help from the Most Life-Giving and Healing. Pain is also a sign of the closeness of humans to death, so that preparation for eternal life after death is a top priority in his life.

Besides that someone’s illness also becomes a means for him to take a break from the busy world activities. With rest, he will have more time to reflect, contemplate himself and take lessons from his life journey. Then, he will get closer to Allah, the Almighty Substance over the universe and all of its contents.

For some people, pain can be enjoyed as a gift. Pain can be a source of goodness for someone if he is patient. This was expressed by the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu alaihi wa salam: “Really for the believers, all matters are good. If he gets joy, then he is grateful and it is good for him, and if he gets trouble, then he is patient and this is good for him. ” (written by Muslim).

Pain can also be a means of washing away sins. As the Prophet sallallaahu alaihi wa salam said in another hadith narrated by Muslims: “It is not possible for a believer to suffer constant pain, fatigue, and sadness, even to the distress that befell him, but will be wiped out his sins.”

Among the most effective prayers are those offered when you are weak, desperate, and in dire need of Allah’s help. Therefore, their prayers are more effective than their prayers which are healthy and spacious.

Imam Nawawi in his book Al-Azkar quoted a hadith from Umar Ibn Khatab, Rasulullah Sallallahu alaihi wa salam said: “When you visit a sick person, ask him to pray for you, because in fact their prayers are the same as the prayers of angels.” (Narrated by Ibn Majah).

A person who is sick should stay energized and not lose energy. If you look at history, great people did great and phenomenal jobs when they were sick. Look at how Rasulullah Sallallahu alaihi wa salam when he was sick, he prepared an army against the Romans led by Usama bin Zaid. Sayidina Umar bin Khattab formed the Shura Council, when he was in a state of pain and exhaustion. A friend of Saad bin Abi Waqash became the commander of the Qadisiyah war (636 AD) when he was suffering from hip pain and boils all over his body.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, General Sudirman led a guerrilla war against the Dutch colonialists when he was sick, so that he had to be carried by his soldiers Likewise, Imaam Muhyiddin Hamidy (Allah Yarhamhu) for decades leading the ummah with big ideas, he was in a sick condition. Imaam Hamidy’s big ideas include; proclaimed the Liberation of Al-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa Haqquna), founded the MINA News Agency, Shuffah Al-Quran Abdullah Bin Masud (SQABM), built the An-Nubuwah mosque (in Lampung) as a center of worship, education and service for the people and other ideas sparked when he was sick.

A British scientist, Stephen Hawking (died: 2017) wrote 15 phenomenal books when he was paralyzed due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).The theory he found “Black Hole” became a reference for world scientists in research on cosmology.

The pandemic period is not an obstacle for Muslims to work. For da’wah fighters, activists, volunteers and people who are involved in serving the people, this is a challenge in itself to be able to provide the best and a better future.

A pandemic must not be an excuse not to be productive and to stop working. One of the conditions, must be willing and able to adapt to digital innovation and transformation.

Never submit to the Covid-19 pandemic, Never give up by difficulties and challenges. Continue to face it with full tawakal and endeavor perfection. Allah will give the best according to the efforts we do. Remember the adage that is mandatory memorization of Gontor Ponpes students, “Man Jadda wa Jadda (whoever is serious, will definitely get).”

Finally, let us pray for our sick brothers and sisters, that God will heal them with complete healing. May Allah lift the Covid-19 outbreak from the land of Indonesia and throughout the country, so that mankind can return to activities and worship as before. (AT/RE1)

(Written on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 at Fatmawati Hospital 6th floor, No. 22. The author is still in a Covid-19 disease condition)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)