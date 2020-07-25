The First Hajj Pilgrims Arrives in Mecca

Mecca, MINA – The first wave of hajj pilgrims this year has arrived. The 2020 pilgrimage is limited in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pilgrims who came from Qassim, Saudi Arabia, arrived at the new Jeddah International Airport. As quoted by the Saudi Arabian government news agency website, SPA on Saturday, the pilgrims are elected citizens.

Local authorities are then guided to a special lane at the airport to complete procedures to ensure their safety. Pilgrims are also required to apply all the requirements to prevent the spread of Covid-19 set by the local health department. This is in accordance with the extraordinary plan of Hajri 1441 Hajj implementation.

After completing the travel procedures, new pilgrims were allowed to go to their residence in Mecca. The Saudi Arabian government does impose special provisions related to the implementation of the pilgrimage considering it was carried out in the midst of the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Minister Muhammad Saleh Benten said the mechanism for selecting pilgrims was carried out without human intervention.

“Allah has appointed pilgrims from millions of people. That was confirmed before our eyes. Election of pilgrims is not the will of some people. Elections are carried out by electronic lottery,” he said.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to limit the number of pilgrims. Residents from 160 different countries or expatriates in Saudi Arabia are determined to meet 70 percent of the total quota of pilgrims.

Those who are allowed to perform Hajj are citizens, including foreigners, who have lived in the country. As part of the precaution, special lanes surround the Kaaba and the rituals of sa’i have been determined.

All worshipers, officers at the holy sites and authorities that regulate the pilgrimage must wear masks at all times. Body temperature checkpoints must be prepared at all entrances, including lodging doors, bus waiting areas, and the Grand Mosque.

Pilgrims are prohibited from entering the holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat without Hajj permits, starting from 19 July to 2 August. Congregations are prohibited from crowding, including in lodging tents.

Pilgrims are allowed to perform the prayers of touch. However, they are still required to wear masks and maintain a physical distance between 1.5 to two meters.

The stones given to pilgrims to throw the pilgrimage will first be sterilized and packaged. The procession was carried out in turns and only 50 people were allowed in one wave. Pilgrims are prohibited from touching the Kaaba and kissing the Black Stone.

Pilgrims suspected of being infected with Covid-19 will still be allowed to continue the pilgrimage procession. However, the pilgrims will live in separate accommodation from other pilgrims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)