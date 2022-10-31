The Difference Between Santri’s Jihad in Past and Present

By: Dr. Adian Husaini (www.adianhusaini.id)

Indonesian National Santri Day is associated with the issuance of Kyai Hasyim Asy’ari’s jihad fatwa on October 22, 1945. The fatwa was issued with a good intention, it is santri (someone who follows Islamic religious education in pesantren (Islamic boarding schools)) have a warrior mindset to defend the truth.

On August 17, 1945 Indonesia’s independence was proclaimed. At that time, the colonial power still dominated. However, the scholars under the leadership of Kyai Hasyim Asy’ari were determined to carry out jihad fi sabilillah in order to maintain independence, even to the point that there was a fatwa that said, whoever died on the battlefield would be declared a martyr and whoever betrayed him would be put to death.

The scholars were aware that the enemy they face cannot be underestimated.

“Indeed, Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their properties [in exchange] for that they will have Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah, so they kill and are killed. [It is] a true promise [binding] upon Him in the Torah and the Gospel and the Quran. And who is truer to his covenant than Allah? So rejoice in your transaction which you have contracted. And it is that which is the great attainment.” (At-Taubah: 111).

The verse explains that Allah offers a very profitable business to believers. Allah buys the soul, body, and property of the believer in exchange for Paradise, even though they belong to Him and He gives it to mankind as a trust (amanah). How stupid people are if they refuse to accept this business offer.

The santri are not ordinary people. The students are people who have been educated to be good believers so that they can become fighters in the way of Allah and benefit society.

This is what Luqman al-Hakim ordered to his children so that they become enforcers of truth and prevent evil. “O my son, establish prayer, enjoin what is right, forbid what is wrong, and be patient over what befalls you. Indeed, [all] that is of the matters [requiring] determination.…” (Luqman: 17).

In 1945, when the jihad fatwa was issued by Kyai Hasyim Asy’ari, the invaders were physically present. With the most modern weapons at that time, the invaders carried out a massive attack on the fighters. However, the kyai and santri were not afraid because they believed that whoever strives in the way of Allah, they will get good in this world and the hereafter.

The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam said: “Jihad against the polytheists with your wealth, yourself and your tongue!”

So, jihad in the way of Allah can be done in various forms, according to the challenges that exist. At the beginning of the 20th century, when the Dutch colonial government strengthened its colony through education, the ulama and intellectuals also struggled through education.

Now, the thought challenges faced by Muslims are so heavy. Prof. Syed Naquib al-Attas stated, “the greatest challenge of Muslims today is the challenge of knowledge.”

The knowledge that has been damaged is very dangerous because it can make people away from God so that the jihad that must be carried out by the students at this time is to study hard and sincerely from good teachers and they also have knowledge that can increase faith, piety , and the noble character of the students.

Even though Indonesia was already independent, the Islamic preachers still guarded Indonesia’s independence by issuing a fatwa on October 22, 1945 which emphasized that defending Indonesian independence is obligatory for Indonesian Muslims. Thousands of kyai and santri were fighting for jihad fi sabilillah and they were not afraid to face warplanes, tanks, cannons and sophisticated rifles from European armies.

So, the world of santri is the world of science and struggle. Happy National Santri Day! Hopefully in the future, Santri will become a leader in various aspects of life. Amen. (Depok, October 21, 2022). (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)