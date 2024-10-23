Imaam Yakhsyallah: Indonesia’s Independence is Result of Struggle of Santri and Scholars

Natar, South Lampung, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, founder of the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasah across Indonesia, stated that the independence currently enjoyed by the Indonesian people is the result of the struggle of students and scholars.

He made this statement during his address at the National Santri Day 2024 celebration held at Gaza Field, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, on Tuesday.

He emphasized that National Santri Day (HSN) is intrinsically linked to the jihad of students and scholars, referencing the date of the Jihad Resolution issued on October 22, 1945, by the great cleric Hasyim Asy’ari.

“All Indonesians, especially students and scholars, fought to defend Surabaya at that time when the Dutch arrived. One student, Sutomo, began his passionate speech with takbir to rally support for Surabaya. The significance of the jihad resolution led to this date being designated as National Santri Day,” said Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur.

He further noted that without the jihad efforts of the entire Indonesian community, including students and scholars, the country’s independence would not have been achieved.

The HSN 2024 ceremony was attended by thousands of students from Al-Fatah Lampung Islamic Boarding School, ranging from the Madrasah Ibtida’iyah (MI) level to Madrasah Aliyah (MA), along with all teachers. After the ceremony, students participated in a parade around the Al-Fatah Lampung complex. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)