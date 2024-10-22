Santri Day at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Participants Wear Palestinian Scarve

The Islamic Boarding Schools in Cileungsi District, Bogor Regency, held the National Santri Day 2024 ceremony on Tuesday (October 22) at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi. (PHOTO: Sajadi/MINA)

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – The Islamic Boarding Schools in Cileungsi District, Bogor Regency, organized the National Santri Day 2024 ceremony at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School on Tuesday.

According to MINA’s observation at the site, thousands of participants arrived by 6:30 AM wearing Palestinian scarves.

The Santri Day 2024 ceremony was also attended by the Head of Cileungsi District and his staff, village heads from the district, the Chairman of DMI, and others.

This year’s Santri Day ceremony at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi carried the theme “Building Noble Character for a Brighter Future.” (T/RE1/P2)

