The Benefits of Alms in Ramadan

By: Hamidah Juariah, Contributor of Mi’raj News Agency

The alms becomes practice liked by Allah Subhanau Wa Ta’ala, a person who give alms must be a servant who is loved by Him.

Don’t worries, the alms will not make you deficient, even your wealth will increase, try to give alms when there is space or it is narrow, because the benefits of giving alms will be felt for them who give.

Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wa Sallam said, “Wealth will not decrease with alms. And a servant who is forgiving will surely add authority to Allah. (HR. Muslim)

During corona pandemic, which is currently hitting parts of the world, has made many people lose them jobs, have to close their businesses, it is increasingly difficult to get income their daily needs, the refugees living in refugee camps who sometimes have to feel hungry.

With moment Ramadan, it should be used to increase alms to those in need, with your alms, it will make those who are in need happy and that happiness will also be felt to we of us who give.

Surely doing good in this holy month our reward will be multiplied, and our reward will increase.

As the word of Allah Subhanau Wa Ta ‘ala Surah Al Hadid: 18:

إِنَّ ٱلْمُصَّدِّقِينَ وَٱلْمُصَّدِّقَٰتِ وَأَقْرَضُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ قَرْضًا حَسَنًا يُضَٰعَفُ لَهُمْ وَلَهُمْ أَجْرٌ كَرِيمٌ

Surely those who give alms both men and women and lend to Allah a good loan, will undoubtedly be multiplied (reward) to them, and for them the reward is many.

If every human being is aware of the rewards given by Allah for those who giving alms, it will certainly ease the burden of those who are in need and they do not have to force themselves to beg to survive.

In addition, people giving alms Allah has preparing heaven for him, as in His words surah Ali Imran: 133-134

وَسَارِعُوا إِلَىٰ مَغْفِرَةٍ مِنْ رَبِّكُمْ وَجَنَّةٍ عَرْضُهَا السَّمَاوَاتُ وَالْأَرْضُ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ ۞ لَّذِينَ يُنْفِقُونَ فِي السَّرَّاءِ وَالضَّرَّاءِ وَالْكَاظِمِينَ الْغَيْظَ وَالْعَافِينَ عَنِ النَّاسِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ يُحِبُّ الْمُحْسِنِينَ

And hasten yourselves to the forgiveness of your Lord and to the vast heavens as wide as the heavens and the earth which is reserved for those who fear.

Namely those who spend (their wealth), both in the field and in a narrow time, and those who hold back their anger and forgive (mistakes) people. Allah loves who do good.

With Giving alms can save from a bad death. Imam Ja’far Sadiq said, one day the Jewish walking near the Rasulullah, then he said “Assalamu’alaika”. (Death to you), then Rasul answered “Alaika” (to you).

Then, the friends said “he say to you with death” Rasul said “Likewise my answer.”

Then Rasulullah said, “Surely this Jewish will be bitten by a black animal (snake and scorpion) and kill him”. Then the Jewish went out to find a lot of firewood.

The Jewish walking througt the Prophet carrying firewood, the Prophet said him to put down the firewood. It turned out that in the wood there was an animal that was mentioned by him.

Rasulullah asked “Jews, what do you do?” He answers “I have no work except to look for firewood and I brought two slices of bread, then I eat one slice and one piece I giving to the poor”.

So, the Rasulullah said “With that alms Allah saves him”.

The benefits another comes from giving alms, Abu Sabila in his book entitled Tahajud blessings, dhuha and alms, he mention almsgiving into charity to be happy in the hereafter, removes sins, increases the sense of faith, keeps Allah all day long, rejects reinforcements, changes destiny and sanctifies soul.

That way, in this holy month of Ramadan, let’s try ourselves to be generous individuals, so that we are accustomed to sharing on days other than Ramadan.

Do not make ourselves into a hunks (miser), this trait will keep us away from Allah, shunned by humans and close to demons and hell.

There is a word of advice, do the slightest kindness because we will never know which good will lead us to Allah heaven.

Likewise, if giving alms cannot be given material, our smile in front of your brothers is also alms. Hopefully with that little practice it can lead us to His heaven, Allah, the most loving, the most merciful.

Wallahu a’lam. (A/Hju/RE1)

