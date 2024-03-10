Select Language

Latest
-396 min. agoBased on Global Rukyat, Jama'ah Muslimin Announces 1 Ramadhan 1445 H to Start on Monday
-303 min. agoIndonesian Government Announces 1 Ramadan 1445 H on Tuesday
3 hours agoSudan's RSF Welcome UNSC Call for Cessation of Hostilities in Ramadan
3 hours agoMER-C Disagrees with Sending Aid to Gaza by Air
17 hours agoFive Palestinians Killed in a Failed Parachute Landing of Aid Airdrop in Gaza
Slideshow

Based on Global Rukyat, Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1 Ramadhan 1445 H to Start on Monday

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah)’s Falak Observation Center (POF) has decided that 1 Ramadhan 1445 starting on Monday March 11 2024.

This is based on observations of the new moon (hilal) has being seen in Saudi Arabia, as reported by several sources, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s News Agency (SPA).

POF followed the global rukyat, that is, if there are Muslims in any region who see the new moon (hilal) as a marker of the beginning of the month, then this applies to all regions or countries.

“The new moon has been seen in the Sudair region, Saudi Arabia,” said POF statement.

Also Read:  A Palestinian Disabled Man Arrested by Israeli Forces in Hebron

The Indonesian government, through the Indonesian Ministry of Religion, has determined that Ramadhan will start on Tuesday, March 12th 2024. This is based on the rukyatul hilal in all regions of Indonesia where the new moon (hilal) is not seen.

Meanwhile, the Muhammadiyah organization stated that Ramadhan 1445 will fall on Monday, March 11 2024 based on hisab.

The Indonesian Ministry of Religion, Indonesia Ulema (MUI) and all other community figures invite Muslims, especially in Indonesia, to respect each other and maintain harmony and togetherness. (L/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news