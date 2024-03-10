Based on Global Rukyat, Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1 Ramadhan 1445 H to Start on Monday

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah)’s Falak Observation Center (POF) has decided that 1 Ramadhan 1445 starting on Monday March 11 2024.

This is based on observations of the new moon (hilal) has being seen in Saudi Arabia, as reported by several sources, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s News Agency (SPA).

POF followed the global rukyat, that is, if there are Muslims in any region who see the new moon (hilal) as a marker of the beginning of the month, then this applies to all regions or countries.

“The new moon has been seen in the Sudair region, Saudi Arabia,” said POF statement.

The Indonesian government, through the Indonesian Ministry of Religion, has determined that Ramadhan will start on Tuesday, March 12th 2024. This is based on the rukyatul hilal in all regions of Indonesia where the new moon (hilal) is not seen.

Meanwhile, the Muhammadiyah organization stated that Ramadhan 1445 will fall on Monday, March 11 2024 based on hisab.

The Indonesian Ministry of Religion, Indonesia Ulema (MUI) and all other community figures invite Muslims, especially in Indonesia, to respect each other and maintain harmony and togetherness. (L/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)