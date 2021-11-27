Students of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Participate in Palestine Solidarity

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Lampung Bureau held a Drawing and Coloring Competition as one of a series of activities for the 2021 International Palestine Solidarity Week on Saturday.

The event was held at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School complex and the Al-Fatah Madrasa, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung.

The competition was participated by Al-Fatah students starting from Early Childhood Education (PAUD), Raudhatul Athfal (RA), Madrasah Tsanawiyah (MTs), Madrasah Aliyah (MA), and children from Al-Quran Education Park (TPA) around the hamlet Al-Muhajirun.

Chairperson of the 2021 Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) Idris Nursalam Al Muhajiri in his speech said that all the basics for holding events, including Drawing and Coloring, were activities aimed at growing a sense of concern for the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Alhamdulillah, the agenda can be carried out, although there are still shortcomings here and there. Even so, we can introduce and make students aware of the current condition of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

According to Idris, it is necessary to instill love and concern for children from an early age towards Palestine and its contents, including the Aqsa Mosque.

“Because the Jews taught their children from an early age, that later Al-Aqsa will be replaced with the Temple of Solomon. So, we as Muslims must do more than them, starting with educating our children,” he stressed.

The guardians of the students and the participants of the competition were very enthusiastic during the event, as seen from the number of students who numbered more than 400 as participants.

There are three categories based on age in the competition. Coloring for children aged 4-6 years, Coloring 7-12 years, and Drawing and Coloring for the public.

Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) is an annual event initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in order to support the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine. This year, the theme is “Moving in Community to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” which has been held on November 22-29 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)