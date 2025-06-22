Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across the Europe

London, MINA – Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine once again took place in several European capitals on Saturday, June 21, including Rome, Berlin, London, and Stockholm.

According to Quds Press, participants in the demonstrations demanded an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In London, tens of thousands of demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and banners calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza. They also displayed banners demanding an end to Israeli aggression against Iran. Protestors urged the British government to halt arms shipments to Israel, citing “their fear of escalation in the Middle East as a result of war between Israel and Iran.”

London demonstrators expressed their regret that “the situation in Gaza is becoming increasingly dangerous, before the eyes of the entire world.”

Also Read: Iran FM Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Putin on Israel-US Strikes

Large demonstrations also occurred in the center of Berlin, the German capital, where protestors waved Iranian flags and called for “sanctions against Israel and a ban on arms shipments” in a protest in front of the German parliament (Bundestag).

Rome, the Italian capital, witnessed a massive march in support of Palestine and Gaza, with demonstrators demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

In the Swedish capital, Stockholm, hundreds of people demonstrated to protest the massacre of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, pictures of children killed in Israeli attacks, and banners reading, “Stop the genocide by the Zionist entity.”

These latest demonstrations are part of a series of protests taking place in various European cities worldwide, condemning the Israeli actions in Gaza. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)