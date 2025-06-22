SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across the Europe

sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

5 Views

Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across Europe (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across Europe (photo: Quds Press)

London, MINA – Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine once again took place in several European capitals on Saturday, June 21, including Rome, Berlin, London, and Stockholm.

According to Quds Press, participants in the demonstrations demanded an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In London, tens of thousands of demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and banners calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza. They also displayed banners demanding an end to Israeli aggression against Iran. Protestors urged the British government to halt arms shipments to Israel, citing “their fear of escalation in the Middle East as a result of war between Israel and Iran.”

London demonstrators expressed their regret that “the situation in Gaza is becoming increasingly dangerous, before the eyes of the entire world.”

Also Read: Iran FM Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Putin on Israel-US Strikes

Large demonstrations also occurred in the center of Berlin, the German capital, where protestors waved Iranian flags and called for “sanctions against Israel and a ban on arms shipments” in a protest in front of the German parliament (Bundestag).

Rome, the Italian capital, witnessed a massive march in support of Palestine and Gaza, with demonstrators demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

In the Swedish capital, Stockholm, hundreds of people demonstrated to protest the massacre of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, pictures of children killed in Israeli attacks, and banners reading, “Stop the genocide by the Zionist entity.”

These latest demonstrations are part of a series of protests taking place in various European cities worldwide, condemning the Israeli actions in Gaza. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagPalestine solidarity pro-Palestine protests

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across Europe (photo: Quds Press)
Europe

Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across the Europe

  • 12 hours ago
International

Cambridge Students Reestablish Pro-Palestine Encampment, Demand Divestment from Defense Contractors

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:26 WIB
International

Freedom Flotilla Vows to Continue Mission Despite Attack

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 17:33 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Youth Establish Solidarity Camp for Palestine Outside US Embassy

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

US Revokes Nearly 1,500 Students Visas

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Photo: Anadolu Agency
America

Columbia University Students Protest by Chaining Themselves, Demand Immediate Release of Khalil

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 06:28 WIB
Load More
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Indonesia

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ulema Council Condemns Controversial AI-Generated Content Depicting Hell

  • Thursday, 19 June 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Indonesia

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Strikes Israel after US Attack, Targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesia

Despite 0–6 Defeat to Japan, Indonesia Secures Fourth Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 18:44 WIB
Europe

France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 22:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us