Indonesian Youth Establish Solidarity Camp for Palestine Outside US Embassy

Jakarta, MINA — A group of Indonesian youth and university students has established a “Palestine Solidarity Camp” outside the United States Embassy in Jakarta, demonstrating support for Palestine.

The initiative, launched by the Indonesian Youth Alliance (API) for Palestine, began on Monday and coincides with the ongoing weekly protests organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

“Insha Allah, this solidarity camp will remain here until Palestine attains its freedom,” said Junaedi, a spokesperson for the Indonesian Mosque Youth Network (JPRMI), one of the groups under API.

Due to permit restrictions, the camp operates during daylight hours. Three tents have been set up so far, with more expected as additional student organizations and youth groups join the movement.

Approximately 20 participants rotate shifts at the site, representing various universities and communities across Jakarta, according to the organizers.

Beyond maintaining the camp, participants are hosting public discussions, open forums, and artistic performances aimed at raising awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and highlighting that the Palestinian struggle transcends politics.

“This is fundamentally a humanitarian issue, not merely a political one. We urge both the Indonesian government and the U.S. Embassy to recognize the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza,” Junaedi stated.

AWG Presidium Chairman M. Anshorullah praised the initiative, describing it as a compelling expression of collective awareness and moral responsibility that should serve as an example for others.

The protest has remained peaceful and orderly under police supervision, without disrupting public traffic.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

