Spanish Premier Urges Int’l Community to Halt Arms Sales to Israel

Rome, MINA – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday urged the international community to urgently halt arms sales to Israel.

In a news conference, following his meeting with Pope Francis in Rome, Sanchez condemned Israel’s recent attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Anadolu Agency reports.

Sanchez described the incident as a “clear violation of international law” and emphasized the need to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East.

“This attack on UNIFIL is something that must be unequivocally condemned and rejected,” Sanchez said.

The Spanish leader highlighted his country’s commitment to peaceful diplomatic solutions in the region, in alignment with international law.

He further noted that, despite accusations from some opposition parties, his government had not approved any arms or military equipment sales to Israel since Oct. 8, 2023.

Sanchez reiterated that he would bring the issue of halting arms sales to Israel to the forefront of the international agenda.

“Israel’s violation of international humanitarian law, due to its occupation of Lebanon, must be addressed by the global community,” Sanchez stated, adding that an immediate cease-fire was necessary to prevent further escalation of violence. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)