Southeast Asian Scholars and Islamic Preachers to Meet in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Southeast Asian scholars and preachers will hold a meeting in Jakarta on July 26-28, 2024.

In the meeting, Indonesian Ulema Council’s Chairman for Da’wah and Ukhuwah, Cholil Nafis, revealed that he would make an association of preachers throughout Southeast Asia.

In addition, he said, the meeting would also discuss several things, including wasathiyatul Islam and the spread of wasathiyah Islam.

“Discussing wasathiyatul Islam, spreading wasathiyah Islam, equalizing perceptions, and harmonizing constructive da’wah movements, and peace in ASEAN,” Cholil Nafis said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that the event is planned to be attended by 100 Southeast Asian scholars and Indonesian scholars.

“Insha Allah, the clerics meeting will invite as many as 100 ASEAN and Indonesian scholars at the central level,” he said.

To date, participants who have confirmed to attend the forum come from 10 ASEAN countries. While those who have not confirmed are only from Timor Leste.

Cholil explained that the meeting, which will create an association of preachers throughout Southeast Asia, aims to bind brotherhood.

In addition, the meeting as well as the formation of the association of preachers in Southeast Asia also aims to strengthen the bonds of the ulema and the ummah movement into one. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)