Short Film: Murder of 78 Palestinian Children, US Dollars for Israel’s Military

“If American Knew”, is a United States (US) non-profit organization based in Southern California that released a short film documenting the heinous killing of 78 Palestinian children by the Israeli occupation forces in 2021.

The film, which is part of a campaign to stop US financial support for the Israeli occupation, was posted on the group’s social media and website.

The film mentions that Israeli forces killed 78 Palestinian children in 2021, 9 children in 2020, 20 children in 2019 and 57 children in 2018.

In 2021, Israeli forces killed 57 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, 17 in the West Bank including East Jerusalem.

A total of 19 Palestinian children were shot and killed with live bullets. Most were shot and killed during demonstrations and did not pose an immediate threat to life or serious injury.

Ido Avigal, 5, was the only Israeli child to be killed by a Palestinian offensive in 2021.

The United States taxpayers supply the Israeli regime with nearly $5 billion in foreign military aid by 2021.

Even the House vote gives Israel an additional $1 billion in military aid and Biden’s budget will supply Israel’s military with more than $1.3 billion.

It is not clear how much of that military aid was used to slaughter Palestinian children, but it is certain that millions of dollars in US taxes support the Israeli regime and their military occupation of Palestine.

On May 16, an Israeli air strike killed Abeer Ishkantna and her four children in Gaza city.

The same attack killed thirteen members of the al-Qulaq family, aged between 1 and 85, while they were curled up in their home.

On May 13, an Israeli air strike killed Rafat, his pregnant wife and their four children at their home in a refugee camp in Gaza.

Ahmad, age 15, was also killed in the attack. When he returned home from the grocery store. He was hit in the head with a sharp object and had burns all over his body.

Also killed that day were Hoor, aged 2 and his mother Kholoud who is five months pregnant.

In the final seconds, the film says, each of the 78 Palestinian children killed by Israelis and the one Israeli child killed by last year’s Palestinian attacks have a family, a future, hopes and dreams. (A/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)