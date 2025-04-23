Israeli Blockade of Polio Vaccines Puts Over 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli blockade on the delivery of polio vaccines into Gaza has placed over 600,000 Palestinian children at serious risk, Gaza’s Health Ministry warned on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, the ban has prevented the continuation of a critical fourth phase in the region’s polio vaccination campaign.

“More than 602,000 children are now at risk of permanent paralysis and chronic disabilities unless the vaccine supply is resumed immediately,” the statement emphasized.

This health crisis compounds an already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where children are suffering from a severe lack of nutrition and safe drinking water. The ministry noted that this absence of basic health necessities is causing “unprecedented and severe health complications.”

Also Read: Israel Occupation Expands Military Control by Paving Morag Axis in Southern Gaza

The first case of polio in Gaza was confirmed in August 2024 in a 10-month-old child, prompting an emergency vaccination campaign. The campaign, launched during Israel’s ongoing military assault on the enclave, was conducted in three phases between September 2024 and February 2025. These phases successfully immunized over 560,000, 556,774, and 590,000 children respectively.

According to the UN, two doses of the oral polio vaccine are required for adequate protection, making the fourth phase crucial for ensuring long-term immunity among children.

Since March 2, all crossings into Gaza have been closed by Israel, cutting off essential medical and humanitarian supplies amid a deepening famine. Despite international concern, Israeli forces resumed their offensive on March 18, breaking a fragile ceasefire agreement that had been in place since January 19.

More than 51,200 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been martyred in Gaza since October 2023. []

Also Read: Two Palestinian Homes in Salfit Demolished by Israeli Occupation Forces

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)